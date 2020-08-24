Rithvik Dhanjani Wishes Ex-girlfriend Asha Negi With Multiple Birthday Posts On Instagram

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani recently took to Instagram to wish his former girlfriend Asha Negi on her birthday. Asha Negi's birthday was on August 23 and the actor turned 31 years old. Rithvik posted many throwback pictures of Asha Negi on his story and also added a post about Asha Negi on the social media platform. Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram post.

Rithvik Dhanjani's post on Asha Negi's birthday

Pic Credit: Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani's recent post on his story featured 4 snaps of Asha Negi from when she was a toddler. The first picture has Asha dressed in a blue striped shirt and a white skirt, fans can also spot Asha smiling in the picture. All the other three pictures are similar, they feature candid moments from Asha Negi's childhood.

Rithvik Dhajani also added a lovely caption with the post. He added the lyrics from the song Dil hai chota sa. He wrote - "dil hai chota sa, choti se asha (emoji) #happybirthdayashanegi".

In another post, the star uploaded a picture of Asha Negi on his Instagram. He also added a long caption in which he mentioned that Asha Negi was "the epitome of self-love and grace". He then talked a bit about how her self love was the 'truest form of being'. Take a look at the post:

Many celebs commented on the post. Most celebs also wished the actor in the comments section. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani break up

Asha Negi confirmed in May 2020 that she had officially broken up with Rithvik after being in a relationship with the actor for six years. The two stars had met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. It was widely reported then that the actors decided to date after months of being on the show together.

Asha mentioned in many interviews that she still maintained a good relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star and that the break-up was for the better. She had also stated that she always hoped that Rthivik would be happy. She had also left a cryptic message in an earlier post on her Instagram story, which read - "Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better". Courtesy her story, many fans of the actors had widely speculated that the pair had parted ways.

Promo Pic Credit: Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

