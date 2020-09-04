Asha Negi Opens Up About Split With Rithvik Dhanjani; Says 'it Was Very Painful'

Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi is all over the headlines currently after playing the lead role in the ZEE5 series Abhay 2. In a recent interview with Koimoi, the actor revealed a few things about her recent show, her break up with Rithvik Dhanjani, and much more. Talking about her breakup, Asha Negi shared that there is no hatred or hard feelings between them. Read on to know more about the story:

Asha Negi opens up about breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani

The actor said that it was a very difficult time when they parted ways. She further added that her decision was very painful. She said that it was a very tough time for her as well as Rithvik. But now, she said, they both are trying to move out of their past. Further, when asked about how their relationship evolved, the Baarish 2 actor answered that the couple's thought will always be simple.

For the unversed, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani first met on the sets of ZEE TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. Since then, they turned out to be a household name and garnered a very strong fan-following. After that, the duo has even been a part of Nach Baliye together and won the show. However, it was during May 2020 when Asha Negi revealed her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani. The actor has been entirely private about her personal life.

About Asha Negi’s role in 'Abhay 2'

Asha Negi was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller web series Abhay. This show also featured actor Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. Negi played the role of an investigative journalist and was much widely acclaimed by critics and viewers for her performance. She was seen playing the role of a strong and ambitious woman who climbs the ladders of success in her field in order to find out the truth.

