Nia Sharma Grooves To Beats Of 'Uptown Funk' With Rithvik Dhanjani; Pens Amusing Caption

On Tuesday night, Nia Sharma posted a video with Rithvik Dhanjani on her Instagram wall. As seen in the clip, the two stars grooved to the beats of Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk. Nia donned an all-white attire, whereas Rithvik sported a quirky floral coat and shorts. On sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, "Because we don’t like it Neat."

As soon as the video was up, it garnered a lot of attention from fans. A user wrote, "Cuties", whereas some fans flooded the comments section with hearts and love. In the video, Salman Khan's photo frame can be seen in the backdrop. Nia Sharma then shared a series of photographs with her co-contestants and tagged Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India in the caption.

Nia and Rithvik's dance video

Also Read | Nia Sharma vs Maanvi Gagroo, whose blue umbrella skirt would you prefer? Pics inside

Before Nia Sharma's video was up, the actor also posted a bunch of pictures with Rithvik Dhanjani, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi. In the previous episodes, Rithvik Dhanjani had quit the show- Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India for some personal reasons. However, with these new pictures, fans speculated that Rithvik Dhanjani will return to the show. Nia captioned the post as "The Black-eyed peas feels."

Also Read | Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts Ganpati idol at home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; watch video

Earlier, Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek into how the entire team of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India enjoyed shooting on the helipad. All the contestants keep posting pictures and videos from the sets of the show. Meanwhile, as per the recent episodes, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa indulged in a fun activity after the latter received a letter on the show from one of his fans.

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Nidhhi Agerwal, Debina Bonnerjee: Who styled white frilly outfit better?

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India is hosted by Rohit Shetty. For now, the contestants on the show are Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. In the recent episode, Aly Goni and Bharti performed the last stunt for a longer duration. After which, Karan Patel got eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin played a prank on Karan Wahi and Aly Goni with the help of the other contestants. However, she got fooled by the duo in the end.

Also Read | Nia Sharma croons & dances on Urmila Matondkar's 'Tanha Tanha' amid shooting; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.