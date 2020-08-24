Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Glimpses Of His Eco-friendly Ganpati Celebrations; Extends Wishes

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India contestant Rithvik Dhanjani had started sharing glimpses of his Ganpati celebrations from August 15. On Saturday, he gave a peek into his hand-made Ganesh murti and showed how he celebrated the festival at home. Rithvik posted a bunch of pictures with his Ganpati and extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

As seen in the first picture, Rithvik was mesmerised as he looked at his idol. Whereas, the next two pictures showed how the decor looked like. In the last pic, Rithvik posed with the Murti. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." The actor went on to add hashtags like "eco-friendly" in the caption.

As soon as Rithivik's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 post was up, Aisha Ahmed, Rahul Sharma, Vishal Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Kishwer M Rai, Ridhi Dogra, and others commented on his pictures. An amused fan wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi rockstar. Ganpati Bappa Moriya." Whereas another user wrote, "Wow, so beautiful."

Rithvik Dhanjani's Ganpati celebrations

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rithvik Dhanjani had already begun his preparations. The actor decided to sculpt the Ganpati idol by himself at home. Rithvik Dhanjani posted a picture in which he was seen moulding his idol with spray and clay. As seen in the picture, Rithvik Dhanjani looked serious and all involved in the act. He wrote, "On his way." Fans praised the actor and called his act "impressive." A also fan hailed his efforts and expressed that an eco-friendly idol is the best thing that one can do to stop the pollution.

Rithvik's Ganpati celebrations began on August 15 when he brought his essentials to sculpt an eco-friendly Murti at home. The Pavitra Rishta actor wrote, "It’s that time of the year. Not possible to not have him over, not possible to not immerse myself completely in creating him. Creating him on Independence Day and praying to be free from all evil that holds us back, May we all learn to love and not hate, May we all learn to accept and not discriminate.

Happy independence day."

