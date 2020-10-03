'Mosagallu' Teaser Out: Sunil Shetty To Play A Cop While Kajal Aggarwal Is The Mastermind

The makers of the much-awaited Telegu film Mosagallu starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, and Vishnu Manchu treated fans with the teaser of the film. South Indian superstar Allu Arjun unveiled the short teaser on Twitter and congratulated the entire team and his “childhood friend and schoolmate” Vishnu Manchu for penning the spectacular film.

Mosagallu teaser unveiled

The power-packed teaser showed a massive scam and Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal are the culprits. Mosagallu teaser has two episodes- one is US Donald Trump warning the people behind the biggest IT scam and the second is Vishnu and Kajal with a large sum of money. The short teaser begins with US President Donald Trump invoking the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He promises the country to take all necessary action against fraudsters, to eliminate them from society. The teaser also shows Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal as brother and sister, partners in crime. Viewers will also see Sunil Shetty playing the role of a powerful cop named ACP Kumar in the film.

Read: Kajal Aggarwal & Vishnu Manchu Most Awaited Film Mosagallu To Cast The Actors As Siblings?

Read: Amid Kajal Aggarwal's Engagement Rumours, Throwback To When She Spoke About Her Ideal Man

Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu. Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate @ivishnumanchu & my dearest @MsKajalAggarwal. All the best to the Dir , Prod and the entire team. Here we go. #MosagalluTeaser --> https://t.co/trn8wdbGYO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 3, 2020

While sharing the teaser and captioning the post, Allu Arjun wrote, “Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu. Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate Vishnu Manchu and my dearest Kajal Aggarwal. All the best to the director and the entire team. Here we go.” Mosagallu is penned by Vishnu Manchu. Apart from Sunil Shetty and Kajal, the film also stars Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep, and Karma McCain in key roles. The film will release in multiple languages including Telugu, but also Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

Earlier, the makers of the film had unveiled the motion poster for the film. The motion poster also happened to offer a hint of the theme music for the film. Fans were delighted to receive this update about the project and have thus become eager for the film’s release. . The Mosagallu motion poster opens up with the mechanisms of the American dollar bill. The animated video then proceeds to explore the various dimensions and interpretations of the elements present on the dollar note. The constant back and forth and the rising music makes one eager to watch the poster as the video plays along.

Read: Kajal Aggarwal Got Engaged To Businessman Gautham In Presence Of Her Family? Read Here

Read: Vishnu Manchu And Makers Unveil 'Mosagallu' First Motion Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.