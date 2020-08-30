Amid Kajal Aggarwal's Engagement Rumours, Throwback To When She Spoke About Her Ideal Man

Kajal Aggarwal’s engagement rumours have often surfaced in the media. According to a recent report by Filmibeat, Special 26 actor Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman named Gautham. According to speculations, this is an arranged marriage. Here’s a throwback to the time when Kajal Aggarwal talked about her ideal man.

As of last year Laxmi Manchu's show, Feet Up with the stars Telugu, welcomed the Naayak star Kajal Aggarwal. During the show, Kajal spoke about the qualities that she looked for in a man. While the actor wanted her ideal man to have ‘quite a lot’ of qualities, she mainly wanted her better half to be possessive of her. Further, she also wished to find a man who would be ‘caring’ as well as ‘spiritual’.

Kajal Aggarwal’s engagement rumours:

According to the Filmibeat, the Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal will soon tie the knot with Gautham. Kajal’s friend Sreenivas Bellamkonda reportedly attended her ‘secret engagement’. However, there are no official reports that confirm this fact. According to speculations, Kajal might soon announce her engagement on social media platforms.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram:

Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. As of date, the actor enjoys about 14.8 million followers on Instagram. While the actor often posts about her work, she also uses the platform to appreciate her loved ones. Kajal Aggarwal's videos and photos often receive a lot of love from fans.

Recently, the actor shared a video that featured her nephew. Kajal appears to be questioning asking questions to her nephew. She captioned the post as, “The. Only. Validation. Needed. ðŸ˜#wonderwoman in the eyes of my babdi ðŸ˜˜#ishaanvalecha setting precedent“!ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸

Several showered their love on Kajal’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some found Kajal’s nephew to be extremely cute, some showered their love on the actor. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

You can check out some other posts shared by Kajal Aggarwal here:

Image Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

