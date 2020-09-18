Vishnu Manchu And Makers Unveil 'Mosagallu' First Motion Poster

The makers of Mosagallu have finally unveiled the motion poster for the film. The movie is considered to be one of the most anticipated films starring Vishnu Manchu. The motion poster also happened to offer a hint of the theme music for the film. Fans were delighted to receive this update about the project and have thus become eager for the film’s release.

Mosagallu makers unveil first motion poster

The makers of Mosagallu posted a video on their social handles that showcased the motion poster for the film. The Mosagallu motion poster opens up with the mechanisms of the American dollar bill. The animated video then proceeds to explore the various dimensions and interpretations of the elements present on the dollar note. The constant back and forth and the rising music makes one eager to watch the poster as the video plays along.

Eventually, the poster is finally unveiled and the audience gets to see the full dollar bill and all the elements from the video present in it. The film Mosagallu revolves around the biggest IT scam done by certain individuals. The motion poster of the film too highlights this aspect and calls it the world’s biggest IT scam. The makers of the movie thus make it quite clear that the movie is based on the scam and thus people are eager to know the ultimate story of the film.

Vishnu Manchu too shared the motion poster reveal video on his social media handles. The actor, upon sharing the video, thanked Venkatesh Daggubati for unveiling the motion poster. Now that the motion poster is out, fans have become quite eager to watch the film. They appreciated the concept of the film and filled the comments with several positive messages for the makers. Fans wished the makers all the best for the upcoming project and thus called it quite promising.

Here is the Rise Of ‘Mosagallu’, title motion poster. Thank you Sri. @venkymama for launching it. 🙏 #Mosagallu https://t.co/lgTRr7tQuA — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 18, 2020

Great Vishnu Anna all the best #mosagallu team pic.twitter.com/U5vi3GxMpb — Budugu (@tollywoodbudugu) September 18, 2020

Brilliant work. All the best #Mosagallu team!! — samraT (@samratism) September 18, 2020

All the best!! — MOHAN KRISHNA (@MOHANKR79872780) September 18, 2020

All the best anna — balu bargav (@BargavBalu) September 18, 2020

🔥❤🔥🕺 — Sompal Yadav (@spyadav30) September 18, 2020

Mosagallu as a film has already created tremendous buzz among audiences who wish to watch the film due to the amazing group of actors working on the movie. Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu will be seen in pivotal roles for the film. The film Mosagallu has been directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

