'Most Eligible Bachelor' Teaser Out: Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni Promise A Fun Ride

Makers of the Telegu film Most Eligible Bachelor recently piqued the curiosity of the fans by releasing the teaser of the much-awaited film. The makers chose the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami to surprise the fans with the gripping and interesting teaser of the film. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, the teaser is sure to take fans on a fun ride. The romantic family entertainer is filled with emotions, romance, comedy, and everything to make it a must-watch film.

Most Eligible Bachelor teaser out

Pooja Hegde is seen portraying the character of Vibha in a very vibrant and full of life role. The actress is nailing it with her stylish and free-spirited avatar. The love story and romance between Akhil and Pooja have been shown with a touch of fun and comedy. Apart from Pooja, Akhil’s character as Harsha is seen meeting girls during an arranged marriage set up which are giving prince charming vies. Akhil’s character is seen asking everyone about their expectations from marriage but doesn't get a satisfactory answer. Akhil shows his frustration by talking about his desire for a 'wild night' in marriage.

Pooja while captioning the teaser on Instagram wrote, “Presenting you the fun-filled romantic Entertainer #MostEligibleBachelor.” Several fans of the actress and the film thanked the actress for sharing it while praising the lead star cast acting. One of the users wrote, “Pooja is looking extremely cute in the teaser.” Another user wrote, “the entire teaser is quite funny.” A third follower chimed in and wrote that after watching the teaser he is eagerly waiting for the complete film. Another echoed similar sentiments and called Pooja his favourite actress.

Directed by Bommarilllu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor was supposed to release in summer 2020. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the film could not be wrapped up. After about seven months, the team resumed the film's shoot. Akhil had even shared a picture from the sets of the film as the two restarted work after a long break in Hyderabad. The two had posed in their characters as Harsha and Vibha on the sets.



