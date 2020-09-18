Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde Resume Shooting For 'Most Eligible Bachelor'; See Post

After enjoying her quarantine life with family and friends in Mumbai, actress Pooja Hedge recently jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for her upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde shared a picture from the sets with co-actor Akhil Akkineni and describes the safety measures and precautions adopted by the team during shooting the scenes. Apart from this, Pooja also expressed her happiness of getting back to work after a long time.

Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni resume shooting for next

In the picture, the two leading stars can be seen striking for a cool picture together. While captioning the post, she described the film and wrote that they are the only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times. She also expressed her feelings of joining work and wrote, “What a feeling to get back to work finally! Life moves on and it feels great.” At last, she informed her fans that both of them were the only ones on the sets who are without a mask on otherwise, these two are just unrecognizable in the film.

Apart from this, the actress also treated fans with a picture from the sets of the film with her crew. . Sharing the photo, Pooja Hegde wrote, "The band’s back together #glamsquad #mosteligiblebachelor." (sic) Pooja Hegde's hairstylist Kajol Mulani also shared a BTS picture from the shoot online.

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The movie is written and directed by Bangalore Naatkal (2016) fame Bhaskar. The Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under their production banner. The film is slated to hit the screens on Pongal 2021. The first poster of Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Akhil Akkineni's birthday. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Akhil wrote: "Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April." (sic)

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a lot of projects in the pipeline. She will also be seen next in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, reportedly is a love story set in the medieval period. Prabhas is rumoured to play the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde the role of a princess in Radhe Shyam. The movie's shooting was halted due to the pandemic, however, filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar in a recent tweet revealed the team is expected to commence the shoot soon.

