Mother's Day: Anushka Sharma posts rare pic of her mom & Virat Kohli's mother dancing

Mothers were honoured with some heatwarming words by their children as Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday. The stars of the entertainment industry too expressed love for their mothers with adorable words. Among the best posts of the day were from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma shared an adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo sharing an intense embrace from the actor's engagement ceremony. Her caption read, ‘Love you maa”.
Love you maa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Yj89o2PqrB— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 10, 2020
The Dil Dhadake Do star also posted a rare photograph of her mother Ashima and her mother-in-law Saroj Kohli dancing together, dressed in traditional attires, that seemed to be from one of Virushka's wedding rituals. The actor thanked their ‘loving spirit’ that helped them pave their way. Anushka seems to be hinting at their support in her love story and marriage to the Indian cricket captain in December 2017.
Virat Kohli let his photos do the talking, with his Mother’s Day message, posting super cute moments of the mother-son duo sharing laughs together.
Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... ♥️ Happy mother's day 💕 pic.twitter.com/jvoI3t6he6— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 10, 2020
Happy mother's day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWsZLcYJFe— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020
Anushka Sharma’s parents are currently living with the power couple in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The family has been spending time by playing ludo, monopoly, and enthralling their fans with the pictures and anecdotes on it. The PK star also had received quantum physics classes from her father, Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
