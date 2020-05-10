Mother's Day: Anushka Sharma posts rare pic of her mom & Virat Kohli's mother dancing

Mothers were honoured with some heatwarming words by their children as Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday. The stars of the entertainment industry too expressed love for their mothers with adorable words. Among the best posts of the day were from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra Reveals How Motherhood 'moulds' Her, Opens Up About Challenges

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo sharing an intense embrace from the actor's engagement ceremony. Her caption read, ‘Love you maa”.

Love you maa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Yj89o2PqrB — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 10, 2020

The Dil Dhadake Do star also posted a rare photograph of her mother Ashima and her mother-in-law Saroj Kohli dancing together, dressed in traditional attires, that seemed to be from one of Virushka's wedding rituals. The actor thanked their ‘loving spirit’ that helped them pave their way. Anushka seems to be hinting at their support in her love story and marriage to the Indian cricket captain in December 2017.

READ: Mother's Day: Big B Posts Video For 'most Beautiful' Mom & Backs Govt's Aarogya Setu App

Virat Kohli let his photos do the talking, with his Mother’s Day message, posting super cute moments of the mother-son duo sharing laughs together.

Here are the posts

Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... ♥️ Happy mother's day 💕 pic.twitter.com/jvoI3t6he6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 10, 2020

Anushka Sharma’s parents are currently living with the power couple in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The family has been spending time by playing ludo, monopoly, and enthralling their fans with the pictures and anecdotes on it. The PK star also had received quantum physics classes from her father, Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma.

READ: Mother's Day: Laxman, Mayank, Rahane Lead As Cricketers Extend Wishes To Super Moms

READ: Mother's Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates By Creating Interactive Digital Card-maker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.