Mother's Day: From veterans to newbies, stars post adorable pics as kids; can you guess?

Celebrities are known to actively participate in trends like #ThrowbackThursday and #FlashbackFriday and share interesting pictures and anecdotes. However, one needs occasions like Mother’s Day for celebrities to go really back in time. And numerous stars showed the world how they looked as kids while expressing their feelings for their mothers.

Right from veterans like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher to newcomers like Ananya Panday, there were some heartwarming pictures of the stars with their mothers from many years ago.

B-Town stars as kids

Sonam K Ahuja posted two pictures of her mother Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Beena Ahuja, one of them together and another collage of the duo with their babies.

Varun Dhawan shared a snap of a cup that featured a picture with his mother Karuna and brother Rohit. He wrote that he imprinted the pic so that they could have tea together.

Shahid Kapoor did not write anything for his mother Neelima Azeem but changed his profile picture to one of him as a young boy.

Kriti Sanon looked super cute piggybacking on her mother Geeta and another of a recent one in a similar pose. The actor wrote that it was her ‘warm cuddles’ and smile that made her heart happy.

Anupam Kher also posted a ‘then and now’ pic, as a little one in his mom’s arms, and a recent one of them sharing an embrace and laugh. Using his mom’s name with the oft-used #DulariRocks, he wrote how there was not a word shorter than ‘Ma’, but no one could be bigger than her.

Riteish Deshmukh was almost unrecognisable receiving a gift as his ‘aai’ Vaishali looked at him with pride.

Adnan Sami posted pictures galore, right from him in the cradle to a young boy and as an adult, sharing hugs with his ‘Ami’ Naureen and writing a long note for her, from scolding him for small details like not brushing his hair, to her prayers helping him face calamities.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a snap as a baby with her mom Sumitra, and termed her as her ‘protector, nurturer, all in one handyman, teacher, best friend, role model, critique, shoulder to cry on, the main source of happiness - actually Superhero’.

Vicky Kaushal shared a hilarious post of his mother Veena running towards him to catch him at the beach while the mischievous kid ran with a grin. He quipped how he was dodging it till today.

Ananya Panday also shared how nothing has changed since she accepting in front of her father Chunky Panday that her mother Bhavana was the one she loved the most and there was no one after that.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a lovely snap with mother Poonam and termed her as the ‘strongest woman’, 'freaking' at their similar qualities and always being her ‘little doll.’

Hema Malini also went back in time, dressed as a dancer while posing with mother Jaya, terming it as 'treasured photo.' She termed it as a day to recall all that mothers did for kids and celebrate their status in various roles like mothers & grandmothers.

It is Mother’s Day! A day for us to recall with love & gratitude all that our mothers have done for us🙏Also a day for us to celebrate our status as mothers & grandmothers & look back proudly at the years passed in bringing our kids.This is a treasured file photo of me & my mom😘 pic.twitter.com/6kzw31pABk — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 10, 2020

