Tahira Kashyap Talks About 'Lockdown Tales' And Quarantining With Family

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap recently spoke about her famous Lockdown tales and what it is like quarantining with her husband and her kids. She candidly spoke to a news daily and spoke about an array of topics. Tahira Kashyap revealed what was her thought involved behind the Lockdown tales. She stated that she never thought she would come up with a concept like Lockdown tales.

Tahira talks about Lockdown tales

Tahira Kashyap revealed that she observing a lot of things and different characters were coming up in her head. Hence, she decided to write a few of them down. She soon realised that there is a thematic string that binds them all and that is the lockdown, which is how the Lockdown tales started. Tahira Kashyap told the news daily that she is extremely grateful and glad for the response that the Lockdown tales has received.

Tahira Kashyap disclosed that she had planned to do about 5 or 6 stories, but with the kind of response that she has received, she has decided to continue. She said that she has no idea what twist she will get in the tales and that she doesn’t know where the tales are heading to. However, she confessed that she is living in the moment. Tahira Kashyap also confessed that she had no agenda for Lockdown tales and that it came naturally to her.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s family

While talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s contribution, Tahira Kashyap says that he is her ‘bouncing board’ for everything that she writes. She added that Ayushmann Khurrana is the first person who reads her stories and that she narrates her stories to him before anyone. He tells her if the story is good or if it needs to be worked on and she considers his opinions. Tahira Kashyap believes that Ayushmann Khurrana is a great creative partner to have.

Tahira Kashyap spoke about how it was having her kids at home. She said that it was difficult for her to cope up initially, however, they all got used to it. She stated that the four of them have never stayed home all at ones for such a long time and that it is a new experience for all of them. Tahira Kashyap also believes that one’s everyone is together in the house there are going to be some happy moments and some moments which are not pleasant. However, she added that after a few days the situation becomes the new normal. She concluded by saying that they have all adapted to the new schedule.

