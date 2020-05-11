Nick Jonas has cute Mother's Day wish for mom & Madhu Chopra; watch duo's goofy dance

Marriage is known to be a union of not just two individuals, but also of their families. The spouse’s mother also becomes like one’s own mother and the bond often attains the same importance. This aspect was evident in the messages that celebrities posted on Mother’s Day.

After Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming video with both her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas also shared a cute message for the ladies. The actor-singer posted a throwback video of the two goofily dancing together while trying to replicate an electronic dancer. The Jumanji star wrote how they were ‘getting their groove on’.

He sent a shoutout to all ‘incredible mothers’, while sending his love and urging all to be safe and healthy.

Here’s the post:

Nick also posted other pictures from his wedding, walking down the aisle with his mother and another of Jonas Sr and Chopra Sr posing together. He wrote that he felt ‘grateful’ to have an ‘incredible’ mother and mother-in-law.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had shared a video of her moments with the two ladies, opening up on memories right from childhood to feeling emotional about not being with them this year due to the pandemic. The couple is currently quarantining at Los Angeles.

Anushka Sharma and Sonam K Ahuja’s messages too had made headlines, not just for their mothers, but also mother-in-laws on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the power couple has been doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19, by donating to numerous relief funds, while PeeCee had also participated in an informational initiative with World Health Organisation doctors.

