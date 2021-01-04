Mouni Roy Adds Purple Aesthetics To Her Pics Of Partying In Dubai, Says 'stay Wild'

Mouni Roy gave major cues on how to party right with her recent pictures. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she was seen posing in a blingy black blouse and satin skirt. She completed her look with heeled boots. Mouni Roy has been enjoying her time in Dubai and so the actor didn’t miss a chance to let loose with her friends on the occasion of New Year. She also shared a video where she was seen enjoying herself with her friends in the club.

The actor posted the picture with a thought that said, “stay wild, moon child”. Fans in huge numbers complemented Mouni Roy's photos. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram update.

Mouni Roy stuns in mesh outfit

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared a series of monochrome pictures from one of her photoshoots. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black crop top with a pair of black shorts. She completed the look with a mesh black long top. The actor was seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She shared the pictures with the caption, "We name us and then we are lost, tamed

I choose words, more words, to cure the tameness, not the wildness". Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post.

Mouni's desi avatar

Mouni Roy, earlier, also posted photos of her in an elegant off-white and golden lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse full of colours. She can also be seen wearing a set of some amazing pearl jewellery. In the caption, she addressed herself with one of her famous characters from a film and wrote ‘nacho na Monobina’. Mouni Roy also gave credit to her jewellery designer, her dress designer as well as her hair and makeup stylist. In the end, she also gave picture credits to ‘golu’ which was none other than the TV artist, Mukti Mohan.

Mouni Roy's career soared after her performance in the mythological serial Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She played the character of Sati in the serial. Following that, she was widely loved for her performance in the supernatural mythological thriller Naagin 4. She has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. Some of her popular movies are Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. She also gained a major appreciation for her role in the web series London Confidential.

