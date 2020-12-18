Mouni Roy's Photoshoot At Dubai's Palazzo Versace Is All Things Stunning; Check Them Out

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram account and posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot she had in Dubai. The actor loves posting stunning pictures on her profile. Mouni Roy's Instagram is filled with a number of photo from various photoshoots that the actor has. The fans love Mouni Roy's photos for her vivid expressions and unique poses. See her latest post here.

Mouni Roy's photoshoot in the United Arab Emirates

Mouni Roy recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor was in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for a photoshoot. She posted three photos on her Instagram making it look like a grid from the same shoot. The actor can be seen wearing a dress. The dress is made of grey supernet fabric with sparkling embellishments. Mouni Roy also wore a black waist belt on this dress and a pair of spiked nude colour heels.

In the first post that Mouni Roy shared she can be seen sitting on a sofa cum couch. The couch also had a grey outline and offwhite textured fabric. Mouni Roy can be seen looking at the camera while lying on this couch and using her hands to pose. On this same post, Mouni Roy added another picture in which she is sitting straight up on the same couch. She posed looking away from the camera, touching her head and crossing her legs for this second picture. The actor captioned this picture by saying, "Magic of the desert shadows calling me back x". See the post here.

The second picture that Mouni Roy posted on her Instagram was similar to the one she posted first. In this picture as well Mouni Roy was lying on the couch and giving an intense look into the camera. Only this time the angle of the photo was slightly different. To caption this post Mouni Roy just added a black heart emoji. See the post here.

As for the third photo, Mouni Roy can be seen sitting on the couch in the same angle as she was before. With her legs closer to her she looked down graciously and posed. She summed the pose in her caption saying, "In waiting....". Mouni Roy also tagged the people involved with this shoot in all the photos like Plazzo Versace, Lakshik Perera, Mr Self Portrait, Bloomingdale, Mr Self Portrait and Dubai Make-up artist Yulius.

IMAGE CREDITS: @imouniroy IG

