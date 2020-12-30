Mouni Roy Shares Her Take On 'Baby Shark Do Do Do', Watch New Reel

Naagin 3 actress Mouni Roy recently added a new reel on her Instagram from her latest photoshoot. The actress can be seen enjoying her shoot and looks mesmerising in a cloudy outfit from Indian designer, Annu Patel’s The Folktale collection. She shared her post with an interesting caption. Read ahead to know more.

Mouni Roy's Instagram post

In the reel, Mouni can be seen posing in a car wearing a blue dress that looks like clouds. She captioned the post saying ‘Baby Shark Do Do Do!’ Mouni’s take on Baby Shark has gone viral and fans and followers showered her posts with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Mouni also shared multiple pictures from the same photoshoot. The actress looks gorgeous in a unique and stunning attire. She captioned her post by saying that the sky was enough for her because she was a cloud walker amidst the gorgeous chaos of literature, the sun, and all the other weather. Her pictures were clicked by the photographer Subi Samuel.

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is predominantly known for her work in Indian television and Hindi-language films. She was first seen as a background dancer in the song Nahi Hona from Run in 2004. She made her television debut by playing a supporting role in the drama soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 followed by playing more supporting characters in Do Saheliyaan and Kasturi.

She came to recognition with her portrayal of Goddess Sati and Shivanya Ritik Singh or Shivangi Pratap Singh in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin respectively. Mouni was a finalist on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014.

She entered Bollywood in 2018 with Reema Kagti's sports film Gold starring opposite Akshay Kumar. For this film, she was nominated for the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. She also made her debut as a singer with the remake single Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Last year, she appeared in two films, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. Her performance in London Confidential in 2020 that was a ZEE5 original film garnered her positive reviews. Mouni will be soon be seen in the upcoming film named Brahmāstra. The movie will be a superhero-trilogy where she will essay the role of the main antagonist.

