Mouni Roy Stuns In Black Bikini In Latest Post; Love-struck Fans Go All Hearts

Television actor Mouni Roy, who made her debut in Bollywood with Gold in the year 2018, has been garnering much attention for her sizzling bikini pictures. As netizens seemingly love and admire Mouni Roy’s bikini photos, they often shower love onto her whenever she posts any such pictures, as seen in the comments section of her posts. Recently, when the actor shared a bunch of her bikini photos, her fans were thrilled all over again. Take a look.

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of some of her bikini photos in which she can be seen slaying the bikini look. In the first picture, she can be seen in a black two-piece bikini dress with an embroidered top over it. The actor looked stunning in her picture as the sunshine pouring all over her completely enhanced her look.

In the next picture, she can be seen posing sidewards as the winter sunshine falls over her. In the next one, she can be seen in a loose wavy gown. In the next one, when she posed under the palm leaves, her eyes looked bright enough to steal the show. In her last picture, she can be seen in her black two-piece bikini with a floral jacket on while she poses standing on a shaft. She captioned it by stating ‘La dolce vita’ under the pictures which were Latin words for ‘the sweet life’.

All the fans were delighted to see the photos and flooded the entire comment area with tons of hearts and fire emojis. Many of her fans addressed her as beautiful while others were just drooling over her hotness.

Mouni Roy’s photos

Here’s another one from Mouni Roy’s photos in which she managed to ace the bikini look. She can be seen in a stunning colourful bikini and in the caption, she stated, ‘Saturdays for siestas Sundays for cuddles’. Fans showered loads of love on this picture by dropping hearts and even complimented her on how hot she looked.

