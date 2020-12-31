Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Black Netted Dress; Fans Say 'calling The Fire Brigade'

Actor Mouni Roy has won hearts of the audiences with her performances in television serials. She is also quite active on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos. Scroll to see Mouni Roy's photos.

Also read | 'Om: The Battle Within': Sanjana Wraps 'precious' December Schedule; Posts Pic With Aditya

Also read | Chiranjeevi Congratulates Sonu Sood For 'I Am No Messiah', Says 'heroes Are Made'

Mouni Roy's photos in the black netted dress

Mouni Roy looked absolutely stunning in the series of pictures that she has shared on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black crop top with a pair of black shorts. She completed the look with a mesh black long top. In the other photos, she is seen giving similar poses.

She captioned the recent picture with a quote by the American poet Alice Notely which read as 'We name us and then we are lost, tamed.' I choose words, more words, to cure the tameness, not the wildness. Mouni's latest post has been receiving a lot of love from her fans. The post garnered over 300K likes within 17 hours of uploading and is still counting. Her fans and followers are heavily commenting on the post as well. Many have used the red-heart and fire emojis to comment on the post. One user has also commented saying that they are calling the fire brigade. See their reactions here:

Mouni Roy's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Roy's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots as well. Mouni is an avid reader and shares with her fans the books she reads. Her family also frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

Mouni Roy's career soared after her performance in the mythological serial Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She played the character of Sati in the serial. Following that, she was widely loved for her performance in the supernatural mythological thriller Naagin 4. She has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. Some of her popular movies are Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.

Also read | Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Arrive In Maldives, Share Pictures From Island

Also read | Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Share Stunning Pictures From Maldives

Image courtesy- @imouniroy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.