Mouni Roy Captions Post With Philosophical Question, Fans Call Her 'beauty With Brains'

Mouni Roy has been sharing a series of posts from her vacation. She has been giving her fans some serious vacation and wanderlust goals. Recently, Mouni Roy took a break from her work and jetted off to the Maldives for an amazing vacation. She took to social media to share the pictures and videos from her recent getaway. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that intrigued her fans.

The Made In China star posed for the cameras as she sat on a swing with a book in her hands. She captioned the post with a philosophical question. She captioned it as “ A philosophical question: if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it , does it make a sound? And if a woman who's wholly alone occasionally talks to a pot plant, is she certifiable?” A January pick that went on to February because of my indulgence into thoughts unneeded has turned out to be a wonderful read. ELEANOR OLIPHANT is completely fine; so is US ALL🖤”.

She was seen reading the book Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine. Her fans called her a beauty with brains in the comments section as she captioned such a philosophical question. The actor was pictured wearing a white coverup. Mouni looked stunning in the meshed cover-up. The stylish diva flaunted her perfect jawline in the post.

Mouni Roy debuted in Bollywood with Gold that starred Akshay Kumar in a lead role. Mouni was last seen in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. Made In China was Mouni Roy's fourth Bollywood film.

