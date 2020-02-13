Mouni Roy’s Dreamy Pictures Will Make You Want To Go On A Maldives Vacation

Mouni Roy rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then there was no looking back for her. Mouni Roy recently even made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy & Other Bollywood Actors Who Were First Launched On TV By Ekta Kapoor

Mouni Roy is quite popular on social media as well. She makes it a point to regularly interact with her fans and share glimpses of her life. However, the actor recently took her social media game a notch higher. Read on to know more about the story.

Mouni Roy’s sensuous pictures from her vacation in the Maldives

Mouni Roy had an action-packed 2019 with two releases and is simultaneously also shooting for her upcoming films. However, the actor has currently taken a break from all the work. Mouni Roy is basking in the warmth of the sun in the Maldives.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy's Pics Make Lauren Gottlieb Want To Swap Identities With Her In Next Life

The actor has been sharing glimpses from her vacation on social media for her fans. However, the latest picture has managed to take us all by surprise. The picture has Mouni Roy in bed with just a blanket wrapped around her body.

She is seen enjoying the sea from her bed by sitting directly under the sky. The pictures have Mouni Roy show off her bareback. The dreamy location and pictures have made us want to pack our bags and head to Maldivcves right away.

ALSO READ | From Mouni Roy To Nia Sharma, Here Are The Actors Who Played 'Naagin' In The Show

Check out Mouni Roy’s pictures here:

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy’s Love For Blue Is Evident In These Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.