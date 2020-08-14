Mouni Roy Shares BTS Photos From 'London Confidential' On Social Media; Check Them Out

Actor Mouni Roy is all set to feature in an upcoming spy thriller film titled London Confidential. The movie is currently being shot in London city and will also feature Purab Kohli in a prominent role. Taking to her Instagram page, Mouni Roy shared some BTS photos from London Confidential to hype up the upcoming movie.

Mouni Roy shares pics from her next film London Confidential

Above are the two pictures from London Confidential that were shared online by actor Mouni Roy. The images show snippets from London Confidential, which is still filming in the city of London. The pictures feature both Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli, who are playing the lead roles in the upcoming spy thriller film.

London Confidential tells the story of two Indian spies who investigate the deaths of Indian agents in the city of London. Mouni Roy will play the role of Uma, a RAW Agent who tries to uncover the mole in their ranks who is causing the death of her colleagues. Besides Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli, the film will also feature Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Pravesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi in prominent supporting roles.

The film is being directed by Kanwal Sethi. The spy thriller film is co-produced by Ajay G. Rai and Mohit Chhabra. Purab Kohli will also play the role of a RAW agent in the film, named Arjun, who helps Mouni Roy in her quest to find the hidden mole in London City. London Confidential is also the first OTT feature film to be shot in the city of London post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mouni Roy's London Confidential is set to release on Zee5, though a final release date has not yet been shared. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is also set to feature in the upcoming action fantasy film Brahmāstra.

Brahmāstra is set to release sometime in December of 2020. Mouni Roy will reportedly play the role of Damyanti in the film. The upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in leading roles.

[Promo from Mouni Roy Instagram]

