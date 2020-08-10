Mouni Roy Flaunts A Diamond Ring On Her Left Hand, Are The Wedding Bells Ringing? Read

Mouni Roy has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The actor frequently posts pictures and videos on her social media to keep her fans informed of her shenanigans in London. However, what grabbed everyone's attention is a huge diamond ring on Mouni's left hand in an Instagram story video. Here's what this is about.

Mouni Roy shows off a huge diamond ring on her left hand in Instagram story

Recently on Mouni Roy's Instagram story, the actor posted a video congratulating her friend Roshni Chopra. She was dressed in a beautiful outfit but the show-stealer of the video was the huge glittering rock on Mouni's left hand. The video seems to have sparked questions whether the Brahmastra actor is really engaged.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's diamond ring:

Mouni Roy had been linked to a lot of worthy bachelors from the industry. While she worked in Devo Ke Dev, Mahadev, her name was linked with co-actor, Mohit Raina. However, off late Mouni has been linked to director Ayan Mukerji. The two are also currently working the movie Brahmastra. Often Ayan pops up on Mouni's Instagram feed. However, neither has confirmed nor addressed the rumours around them.

In other news, Mouni Roy is currently staying in London while before that she was stuck in Abu Dhabi during the initial phase of the lockdown. She has been posting numerous photos and videos from her stay in London. In one picture, she can be seen posing against a beautiful scenery from countryside London.

A few days ago, Mouni confessed that she is a big Harry Potter and could be seen at Harry Potter's Platform 9 3/4. In other pictures, she was seen taking a boat ride and enjoying sunny weather.

In other news, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Bollywood movie Made in China. The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The plot of the movie revolved around an unsuccessful businessman who travels to China to make his fortune with an idea which changes his life forever. Directed by Mikhil Musale the movie also starred Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas and other prominent names. Made in China released in 2019.

Currently, Mouni Roy is a part of the Brahmastra cast which is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahamastra is said to be a mythological sci-fi which will be presented as a trilogy.

