Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Mouni Roy & Other Actors Who Played Key Roles In 'KSBKBT'

The year 2000 is extremely special for Ekta Kapoor. As her most-popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was launched and created wonders on the TRP charts in the year. Viewers were in awe of the serial's characters and were able to connect with them too. A majority of actors from the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi cast climbed the ladder of popularity and became exceptionally famous amongst the masses.

But, do you know that one couple from the Balaji show actually went on to tie the knot in real-life? Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who played an onscreen-romantic pair in KSBKBT, have been married for nearly 16 years now. Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, here is a list of some actors who played significant characters in the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Cast

Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani essayed the role of Karan Virani. A young man with big-dream and family values who always make it a point to do everything right. The highlight of Hiten Tejwani's character in Kyunki was his love story with Nandini (Gauri Pradhan). The duo fell in love while working with each other and Hiten Tejwani got married to Gauri Pradhan in April 2004. He is an established name on both small-screen and Bollywood. On the work front, Hiten was last seen in Dharma Production's film titled Kalank in a supporting role.

Gauri Pradhan

Gauri Pradhan who played Nandini's character in KSBKBT is torn between love and responsibility. She is in love with Karan Virani (Hiten Tejwani) but, is married to Ansh his brother. However, post-Ansh's death, Nandini reunites with Karan and things get settled. Gauri Pradhan is a well-known actor on Indian Television who has been part of many shows like Tu Aashiqui, Kutumbb etc.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani played the lead protagonist in this iconic Ekta Kapoor's show. Her character Tulsi is an ideal bahu, mother, and a wife. Tulsi became a household name and is still counted amongst the most popular small-screen characters ever. However, now Smriti Irani has ventured into politics and is currently one of India's Union Cabinet Ministers.

Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat too played a significant role in Kyuni once, that of Lakshya Virani. He played Hiten Tejwani's on-screen son in the show. Pulkit became exceptionally popular amongst the masses post his stint on Indian Television and later switched to films. Some of his most popular movies include Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Bittoo Boss.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy played the role of Lakshya aka Pulkit Samrat's love interest in the Ekta Kapoor show. Her character Krishnatulsi was quite similar to that of Tulsi. An ideal woman in the true sense of the word who is also a lovely dancer. Mouni Roy, similar to Pulkit, switched to Hindi Cinema. Her list of successful films include Gold and Made in China.

