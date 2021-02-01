Mouni Roy Looks Like A Vision In White In Latest 'Water Belle' Avatar; See Pic

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is a complete water baby and her Instagram posts are proof to this. She often plans her exotic vacations by the beach and shares pictures from the same. Mouni Roy recently shared a bunch of pictures from her weekend getaway, as she went swimming by the pool. Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram picture which speaks for itself.

Mouni Roy's Instagram post

Mouni Roy shared a bunch of pictures in her pretty white Swimsuit. The actor looked gorgeous as she posed for a picture whilst coming out of the pool. In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, ‘Water Belle’, which only complimented her gorgeous picture. Mouni went for waterproof makeup and let her hair down as she enjoyed some leisure time.

Mouni Roy's fans and her celebrity friends left amazing comments for her, in the comment section. One of her celebrity friends, Roshni Chopra, left a mermaid emoji under her picture, calling her a "water beauty". Many others left comments like 'Supa' as well as heart and fire emojis under her picture. One Instagram user left a comment under her picture, calling her 'lovely', while another complimented her picture calling it 'amazing'.

Mouni Roy's transformation over the years has always been the talk of the town. The actor started her career with Television and soon moved to appear in films. Mouni's fitness transformation is also something people take inspiration from. She often shares pictures of her body transformation on Instagram, setting fitness goals.

Mouni Roy's career

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the Bollywood film Made In China, alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. She also starred in ZEE5's film London Confidential. Next, the actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra. The upcoming film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The upcoming Hindi language film will be part one of the three-film series. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December 2020 but has been pushed ahead because of the Pandemic.

