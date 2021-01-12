Mouni Roy Stuns In Chic Forestry Look In Her Recent Theme Photoshoot; See Pics

Mouni Roy recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot project. On Jan 11, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stills from the theme photoshoot. Sharing her photoshoot images on social media, Mouni Roy was spotted posing in the woods, looking like a true diva. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post.

Mouni Roy's photoshoot stills

In the above embedded Instagram posts, Mouni Roy shared a series of stills from her recent photoshoot. In these pictures, the actor stunned in a green dress. The off-shoulder ensemble had puffy sleeves. The actor opted for bold makeup. Her hair was kept wavy and messy for the forest look. Mouni Roy opted for a loud eye make up that complimented her look.

For this theme photoshoot, Mouni Roy was styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda. The Made In China actor's make up was done by Risabh Khanna. Her hair was styled by Geetansh Batra. Mouni Roy was clicked by Subi Samuel. Apart from this, Mouni Roy also penned a lengthy caption about Adam and Eve. Check out Mouni Roy's photos and caption on Instagram.

Mouni Roy's Instagram caption:

He asked,” for you, the woman, in the biblical story, is no different from the man, is the man himself?”

Yes I said. “Eve can’t, doesn’t know how, doesn’t have the material to be Eve outside of Adam. Her evil and her good are evil & good according to Adam. And the divine work was so successful that she herself, in herself doesn’t know what she is. Eve is Adam as a woman.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Mouni Roy were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users commented, "That hairstyle on you". Another user added, "So so so stunning MO ". One of Mouni Roy's Instagram followers commented, "I've told u this before, i'll l say it again, some of your photographs are poetry". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Mouni Roy's Instagram comment section

