Mouni Roy Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Trip To Dubai As She Soaks In The Sun; Check Out

Actor Mouni Roy, who was last seen in London Confidential is currently vacationing in the deserts of Dubai. On January 14, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures posing in the sand, under the raw sky. Mouni Roy posted three photos, alongside adding Hindi captions to each post. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Dubai photos.

Mouni Roy's Dubai Photos

In the above embedded Instagram post, Mouni Roy stunned in a black crop top. The tee ensemble was clubbed with black pants. The pants also had silver chains attached to it. Posing in the middle of the desert, Mouni Roy also accesriosed her look with a black fenny pack, wore around her shoulder. As seen in the caption, Mouni wrote, "à¤œà¤¨à¤µà¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤§à¥‚à¤ª à¤®à¥‡à¤‚" (In the winter sun of January). Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram.

In this Instagram post, Mouni Roy was spotted kneeling down in the sand of Dubai's desert. The star stunned in an all-black look. Clubbing the crop top ensemble with denim pants, Mouni Roy also sported chic shoe ensemble with her raw look. Sharing this picture on social media, Mouni wrote, "à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥‡ à¤ à¤‚à¤¡ à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤— à¤®à¥‡à¤‚" (Half in cold and a half in the fire).

Here, the actor shared another Instagram picture from her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In this image, the actor posted a picture with sand, desert and a marvellous sky. She also penned a thoughtful caption in the comment section. Mouni Roy wrote, "à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¡à¥‚à¤¬à¥‡ , à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤†à¤, à¤¶à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¢à¤²à¥‡" (Day shouldn't immerse, the night shouldn't come and evening shouldn't drown). All the above images of Mouni Roy were clicked by Al Ameel.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Mouni Roy commented on the actor's pictures. Celebs were also seen dropping compliments on the actor's post. Actor Rakshanda Khan wrote, "Tum jahan ho, dhoop wahin khilti hai" (Sun comes out where ever you go). One of the Instagram users commented, "Oh my lord so pretty". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Mouni Roy's Instagram

