Mouni Roy Feeds A 10-month-old White Tiger In Dubai; Fans Applaud Her Guts

Mouni Roy’s travel photos and videos are always a delight for all her social media fans and followers. As the actor recently shared yet another glimpse of her fun trip on social media, all the fans took to her post and expressed their amazement in the comment section. Let’s have a look at Mouni Roy’s travel photos and see how fans reacted to her recent outings.

Mouni Roy’s Dubai trip fun

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this amazing video clip of her travel trip to Dubai in which she can be seen adorably feeding a 10-month-old white tiger. She can be seen wearing a cool pair of cream coloured pants and a white t-shirt and a stunning black coloured blazer and a white pair of sneakers.

In the caption, she stated that the 10-month-old tiger’s name was Cupy and stated how she was scared. She even mentioned how she was a lot happier to have met him. All the fans loved the video clip from Mouni Roy’s Dubai trip and mentioned in the comments section how brave she was to feed a tiger, standing so close to him. Many of her other fans also stated how cute and yet stunning she looked in her latest video clip and applauded her guts. There were many peers of Mouni Roy who also commented on her spectacular video clip. They stated in the comments how thrilled they were to see her and added how she might not be happy to meet the tiger after another 10 months as his size would be twice his present size. Have a look at how the fans reacted to the glimpses of Mouni Roy’s travel photos and videos on Instagram.

Also Read Mouni Roy Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Trip To Dubai As She Soaks In The Sun; Check Out

Also Read Mouni Roy Binge-watches 'Tandav', Lauds Cast And Calls Their Acting 'a Class Apart'



Mouni Roy also added another glimpse of her fun Dubai trip in which she can be seen playing with a bird holding it in her hand. It was a delightful experience for her as well as her fans to watch her enjoying in Dubai. As she held the bird in her hand, it kept eating her hair while she resisted and asked it not to do it. In the caption, she added how the bird loved eating her hair, face and jacket and everything but the food she offered. As the performances in Mouni Roy's career has been spectacular over time, her fans have been increasing for her social media presence as well. They loved her travel glimpses and even praised her videos and photos she shared.

Also Read Mouni Roy Gets Hosted By Saif Ahmad Belhasa At Fame Park In Dubai; Watch Video

Also Read Mouni Roy Plays Tug Of War With Tiger At Dubai Park, Calls It 'best Day'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.