Mouni Roy's Picture With A Dream-catcher In A Sunset Backdrop Is Super Dreamy

Mouni Roy had a productive 2019 where she featured in the comedy-drama Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani. In her latest social media post, she is seen sitting on a dream-catcher which is all that fans need to drive away their mid-week blues. Here is a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s photo that is making her fans go crazy:

Mouni Roy on a dream-catcher

Recently, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to post a picture. In the photograph, she is sitting on a dream-catcher. The image has been taken from Mouni Roy’s visit to Nikki Beach Dubai. The picture has Mouni Roy sitting on a life-sized dream-catcher, with her legs pointing towards the ground.

She is sporting a white long-slit one-piece dress in the image. To make the look stand out, she has not paired any accessory or footwear along with her out. The actor has kept it simple on the makeup front as well and used only lipstick and a light touchup to embrace the natural beauty.

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a Bollywood actor who is known for rising to prominence due to her performances in the Television industry. She started her stint with the 2011 mythological drama Devon Ke Dev … Mahadev. Some of her notable works in the TV industry include Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin.

She started her stint in Bollywood with the 2018 film Gold, alongside Akshay Kumar. She has starred in three significant Bollywood films Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Some of her upcoming works include Brahmastra, The Last House on Border, and Mahabharata.

