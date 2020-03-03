Mouni Roy And Sunny Singh Soak In Colours For 'Holi Mein Rangeeley' Song, Watch Video

Popular television face and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's music video, Holi Mein Rangeeley was recently released by the makers. As the festival of Holi is around the corner, the music video is full of colours and foot-tapping beats.

Apart from Mouni Roy, the song Holi Mein Rangeeley, also features actor Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma along with singer Abhinav Shekhar. The song has already garnered more than 1million+ views on YouTube.

The song Holi Mein Rangeeley starts with Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh entering the frame to celebrate the festival. As the video-progresses, Mouni Roy flaunts her glamour in a white Punjabi suit. Later, she joins the hook step of the song with Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma. Further, composer Abhinav Shekhar also joins them and dances to the upbeat tunes. To give Holi vibes to the viewers, the ambiance of the song is set in accordance with the Holi celebrations.

Watch the song below:

The song Holi Mein Rangeeley is helmed by the ace choreographer-director Remo D'Souza. The song has been vocalised by Mika Singh and Pallavi Ishpuniyani, along with the composer and lyricist Abhinav Shekar.

The song is produced by Sanjay Kakreja and B-Live music and the full version is available on various online music streaming platforms including TikTok Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Gaana, Wynk, JioSaavn, Resso, and Amazon Music. It is available on BLive YouTube channel as well. The viewers and fans in the comments section poured love for Mouni Roy while praising her graceful dancing skills.

