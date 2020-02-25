Mouni Roy To Be A Part Of Holi Song By Abhinav Singh & Mika Singh? Details Here

Mouni Roy made her television debut in the year 2007 with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, she has come a long way. Now, reports say that Mouni Roy will soon feature in a Holi song sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Singh.

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Looks Like A Dream In These Latest Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay; See

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Abhinav Singh revealed how he feels about the music video. Abhinav Singh said that song is very special to him. He also mentioned that it was his wish to create something fresh for Holi. Abhinav further added that he had a nice time working with Mika Singh and Remo Dsouza.

The music video, as per reports will be produced by Sanjay Kukreja. The song will reportedly feature Mouni Roy along with Varun Sharma. The music video will be directed by Remo Dsouza and the track is said to be released by Blive Music. The report further states that the music for the untitled project is given by Aditya Dev.

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Captions Post With Philosophical Question, Fans Call Her 'beauty With Brains'

Apart from this, Mouni Roy was also seen making her singing debut. Her keen interest in the field of music was recently known by her fans. Taking to Twitter, Mouni surprised her fans revealing about her singing debut. She sang Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein with Nakash Aziz. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Captions Post With Philosophical Question, Fans Call Her 'beauty With Brains'

What is next in store for Mouni Roy?

Mouni Roy will next feature in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra has already garnered love from the fans who are desperately waiting to watch the movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy & Other Bollywood Actors Who Were First Launched On TV By Ekta Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.