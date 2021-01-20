Mouni Roy Plays Tug Of War With Tiger At Dubai Park, Calls It 'best Day'

Television actor Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her feeding wild animals. In the video, she was seen feeding Giraffes, Toucans, and also was spotted playing tug of war with a Tiger. The video was shot at Dubai Park and in the caption, the actor thanked the park for the hospitality. Her caption read, "Best day with the beautiful babies!!!

thank you so much for having us.." Her comment section is filled with heart eye and fire emojis. Mouni Roy's video has around 900k views and her celebrity friends also left comments under the post. In the video, Mouni is seen in a white tee clubbed with a black coat. She also paired the top with off shade pants.

Also Read: Mouni Roy sizzles in a black netted dress; fans say 'calling the fire brigade'

Mouni Roy's Instagram post

(Image credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram post)

Also Read: Mouni Roy flaunts her traditional avatar while her 'Golu' captures the moment

Earlier, the Emirati businessman Saif Ahmad Belhasa who invited her to the Dubai Fame Park also shared a video of them. In the video, the actor asks him about the name of the giraffe. To which his associate replies, 'Melman' and that the female giraffe is not named yet. He also added that the giraffe is named after the animated character, Melman from Madagascar. Check out the post here.

Also Read: Mouni Roy gets hosted by Saif Ahmad Belhasa at Fame Park in Dubai; watch video

Mouni Roy's movies

Mouni Roy started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also appeared in other television serials like Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. She became the household name with her serial Naagin which revolves around shape-shifting serpents.

The 35-year-old actor has also been a part of movies like Run, Gold, RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential, etc. She also appeared in music videos like Holi Mein Rangeele and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

Apart from this, she has also been a part of various reality shows as a contestant, like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2, Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh and as a host, in the Indian version of So You Think You Can Dance.

Also Read: Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan shake a leg at Punit Pathak's wedding; See videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.