Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Traditional Avatar While Her 'Golu' Captures The Moment

Mouni Roy loves to pose and flaunt her amazing attires on social media and as all her fans love such posts of her on Instagram, she recently shared yet another one on her social media. She shared a series of stunning pictures in a beautiful lehenga and also gave picture credits to her photographer whom she calls it with a cute nickname. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram photos and see who clicked her pictures.

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and posted these dazzling photos of her in an elegant off-white and golden lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse full of colours. While wearing the beautiful lehenga, her photographer managed to click some of her most spectacular poses. She can also be seen wearing a set of some amazing pearl jewellery. In the caption, she addressed herself with one of her famous characters from a film and wrote ‘nacho na Monobina’. Mouni Roy also gave credit to her jewellery designer, her dress designer as well as her hair and makeup stylist. In the end, she also gave picture credits to ‘golu’ which was none other than the tv artist, Mukti Mohan.

The moment her fans saw her latest post, they illustrated their amazement by commenting how awesome and gorgeous Mouni Roy looked at her latest post. Several other fans took to Mouni Roy’s Instagram and flooded her comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Here are a few fans’ reactions to Mouni Roy’s photos on Instagram.

Mouni Roy's photos

As Mouni Roy’s photos in traditional attire are loved by the netizens, here’s another one that received love. In these pictures, she can be seen wearing a white floral lehenga with a halter neck blouse. She also added a beautiful caption along with these sizzling pictures of herself. In the caption, she shared a beautiful thought that stated how sometimes grace throws someone and their world into a washing machine, full of spin so that the fearful and controlling tendency was compelled to offer itself to the totality to the will and dance of the cosmos. All her fans and celebrity artists took to Instagram to praise her stunning look and posted tons of comments on her post.

