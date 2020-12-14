Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan And Mukti Mohan Shake A Leg At Punit Pathak's Wedding; See Videos

Television actor Mouni Roy grooved with dancer Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan at Punit Pathak’s wedding reception. The actor grooved to the beats of Kajra Re and many other songs at the party which was held in Lonavala. On December 13, 2020, Shakti Mohan took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Mouni’s dance with her and her sister Mukti. Dancer and a judge Punit Pathak tied the knot with his girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11, 2020. Following that, the wedding reception was held in Lonavala on December 12.

Mouni Roy and Shakti Mohan shake a leg at Punit's wedding reception

Mouni, Shakti and Mukti went to the hill station together. On December 13, 2020, Mukti shared a video of their ‘tripping on road tripping’. Mukti captioned the video, “I got chills they’re MULTIPLYING ‘#TrippinOnRoadTripping’ with my @imouniroy @mohanshakti ‘#PseNiTak’”.

She also shared few pictures with the newly wedded couple on her Insta handle and captioned it as, “SaReGaMaPaDhaNiiiii pe lock kiya jaaye kyunki it’s time to celebrate ‘#PseNiTak’ @punitjpathakofficial @ nidhimoonysingh CONGRATULATIONS mere Doston! Pyaar aur bohat saara PYAAR and lots of years of understanding and togetherness”

A few days ago, Punit shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In a picture, date 11.12.2020 is engraved on wood. He captioned the picture as, “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is the beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh ‘#PseNiTak’, ‘#wedding’, ‘#date’, ‘#weddingday’, ‘#couple’, ‘#couplegoals’”. Many fans showed love and wish in the comments section.

The wedding was a private affair, but the reception witnessed many celebrities in attendance. Other celebrities who attended the ceremony were Dharmesh Yelende and Yashawini Dayama. Choreographer Dharmesh was also seen shaking a leg with the newly wedded Punit and Nidhi to the song Balle Balle.

The couple were in a relationship for two years and got engaged on August 26 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, choreographer Punit was last seen in a dance movie Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D, featuring actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Punit is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

