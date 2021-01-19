Mouni Roy Gets Hosted By Saif Ahmad Belhasa At Fame Park In Dubai; Watch Video

Actor Mouni Roy is currently on a vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During her trip, she was invited to Fame Park by Saif Ahmad Belhasa. The Emirati businessman took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein Mouni Roy was spotted enjoying her time at Fame Park. Saif Ahmad Belhasa also penned a sweet note for Mouni Roy in the caption. Take a look at Mouni Roy's getaway to Fame Park with Saif Ahmad Belhasa.

In the post, Mouni Roy is spotted feeding a giraffe at Fame Park. The actor is seen asking the associates about the giraffe's name and they replied that it is named Melvin, while the female has no name yet. The associate also shared that the giraffe is named after the animated character, Melvin from Madagascar.

Mouni Roy is seen in a white tee clubbed with a black coat. She also paired the top with off shade pants. As part of the caption, Saif Ahmad Belhasa penned, "It was my great pleasure having the Indian actress Mouni Roy @imouniroy @fame.park". Check out Mouni Roy's video feeding the giraffe.

Mouni Roy's Dubai photos

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a series of her pictures posing in the sand, under the raw sky. In this Instagram post, Mouni stunned in a black crop top ensemble clubbed with black pants. The look was accessorised with silver chains. She also sported a black fenny pack around her shoulder. Penning a Hindi quote, she wrote, "जनवरी की सर्दियों की धूप में" (In the winter sun of January). Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram post.

In another post, Mouni Roy posed kneeling down in the sand of Dubai's desert. She was spotted in all-black attire. She clubbed a crop top with denim pants. Here, Mouni Roy also wore a pair of chic sneakers. Sharing this picture on social media, Mouni wrote, "निम्मे निम्मे ठंड और आग में" (Half in cold and a half in the fire).

