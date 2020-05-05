Mouni Roy Posts A Goofy Pic & Answers "what Would You Do With A Brain If You Had One?"

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and the Hindi television industry. In this time of lockdown, Mouni is spending her time doing things she loves the most and also spending time with her family. She recently took to her Instagram and answered a question which will make you laugh. Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here to know more about it.

Mouni Roy answers a question

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Tuesday, to share a couple of pictures. In the picture, Mouni was seen sporting a white crop top and a black and golden shorts as she enjoyed her time at home reading. In the pic, she was seen holding one of her legs up in the air and in another she was seen holding a book as she touches her toes. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post here.

In the caption of the post, Mouni asked a question and then was also seen answering the question. The question was "What would you do with a brain if you had one?" Then she gave the answer in the captions itself by sharing the lyrics of a song. Mouni Roy wrote:

"Why, if I had a brain I would, 🎵 I could while away the hours Conferrin' with the flowers,

Consulting with the rain;

And my head I'd be a scratchin'

While my thoughts are busy hatchin'

If I only had a brain.

I'd unravel ev'ry riddle for my

Individdle

In trouble or in pain

With the thoughts that you'll be thinkin'

You could be another Lincoln

If you only had a brain.

Oh, I, could tell you why

The oceans near the shore

I could think of things I'd never

Thunk before,

And then I'd sit down and think some more.

I would not be just a muffin',

My head all full of stuffin',

My heart all full of pain;

And perhaps I'd deserve you and be

Even worthy even you

If I only had a brain.🎵

Circa’1939!

#loveroftheclassics

Apart from this, Mouni Roy was also seen sharing a video of herself dancing on her Instagram recently. In the video, she was seen dancing on the song Sawaar Loon. Take a look at the video here:

