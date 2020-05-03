Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna & Mouni Roy Sport White Sarees Like Divas; See Pics

Celebrities in the industry leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. The divas of the television industry like Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy have surely proved that white is the new black. Their stunning white ethnic sarees received many compliments from fans. Here's a sneak peek into their white wardrobe that could inspire your next attire.

Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna & Mouni Roy's white sarees

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, for one of her parties, pulled off her mother's white saree on the occasion of Mother's Day. Her outfit was all about beautiful work and embroidery. Not to miss Nia Sharma's huge danglers that complemented her overall attire. With steely eye makeup, the Naagin 4 actor looked gorgeous.

Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sported a stunning white saree while shooting for her serial- Qayamat Ki Raat. Tanna left her hair open and opted for dainty earrings and bangles. Not to miss Karishma Tanna's super cool poses for the camera.

Mouni Roy

Made In China actor Mouni Roy carried a glamorous white saree for her movie trailer launch event. All eyes were on her closed neck blouse, which made her attire look perfect. With minimal makeup and no accessories, Mouni Roy looked perfect.

