Mouni Roy Posts Pictures Of Her Latest Photoshoot, Quotes Amelia Earhart

Owning up to the reputation of the younger generation of celebrities being more active and social media savvy, Mouni Roy has posted pictures from her latest photoshoot which make her account pleasant to watch. Dressed up as usual in a stylish outfit, she has captured her look in several pictures and has now shared it on her Instagram account. Along with her photos, she has also posted a famous quote in the caption which matches with the vibe in her clicks. Have a look at the pictures from her latest photo shoots.

Mouni Roy posts pictures from her latest photoshoot

Mouni Roy is known for her fashion sense, showing up in front of the camera with a stylish outfit and glamorous persona without fail. Her recent photoshoot captures the actor in a bold and intense theme, in which the actor is seen sporting a black dress, along with a golden skirt which matches well with it. In the caption of the post, she has quoted the famous pioneer of aviation in America, Amelia Earhart. Her quote in the caption reads, “Is it reckless, maybe; but what do dreams know of boundaries”.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram also saw more pictures of the photoshoot in different posts, with the actor striking various poses in the pictures. Having a long experience of photoshoots and modelling, Mouni played with her long hair in the photos, making them look candid as well. These pictures seemingly sit well with the other Mouni Roy’s photos available on her Instagram account. Her post immediately started flooding with praises and affection sent by her fans and followers. They seemed to have enjoyed these photos by the actor, with all sorts of compliments flooding the comments section of the post.

Mouni Roy has had a long acting career, after having started off with television. She has been gaining more film projects over the last few years, having worked in hit films like Gold, K.G.F: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and more. She will be next seen in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

