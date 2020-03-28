'Gold' Actor Mouni Roy Shares Her Quarantine Routine On Her Instagram Account; Check Pics

Mouni Roy is quite active on social media. The actor has encouraged her fans to stay quarantined and make good use of the lockdown. Mouni Roy has been practising social distancing herself and she has been sharing many pictures on social media to give her fans a glimpse of her daily routine. Recently, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share some of her new pictures and videos.

Mouni Roy also shared a video where she is reading a book to kill the boredom during the quarantine. She captioned the video as "An hour or two of reading a day, keeps the demons of the head away! #homeboundandhappy #stayhome #staysafe". In the video, Mouni Roy is sporting an all-black look. Mouni Roy is wearing a black tank top along with black sweat pants.

Check out the video below

Later, Mouni Roy even shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, Mouni Roy is rocking the pose which was suggested to her by one of her nephews. Mouni Roy revealed that in the caption of the picture which reads "The boys said Mo Maasi pose like this! And write “walking into the weekend like”...👩🏻😬 #homebound".

Check out the pictures below

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Mouni Roy has been busy with the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Mouni Roy is playing the antagonist in the film.

