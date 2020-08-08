Urvashi Rautela Issues Statement Regarding The IMG Venture Case; Read Here

A Social activist named Yogita Bhayana has filed a case against IMG Venture and its promoter Sunny Verma for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a number of women on the pretext of giving them opportunities in the modelling industry through the company.

On August 6, the National Women's Commission issued noticed to Urvashi Rautela and a few others to record witness statements based on the complaint filed by Yogita. Now, actor Urvashi Rautela has reacted to the same and issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Urvashi Rautela issues a statement regarding the IMG venture case

Urvashi Rautela's statement on the matter reads, "In light of the shocking development and unfolding of scandalizing allegation pressed on IMG Venture (our then client), I have been attracting a great deal of hatred and animosity from all quarters and have found Myself to be at the receiving end of this disgraceful revelation.

My official association with the client was purely centred on rendering my services towards the on-ground finale event happening in November as the scope of a celebrity jury. I was in no capacity involved with the selection process, operations of the event, and neither is the knowledge of the same. Owing to the collaboration of many of our respected industry friends with this event, my Business manager took the plunge and went ahead with the association. We are saddened to learn about the allegations made on the ownership of the event surfaced recently on social media and was highly condemn such inhumane acts and behaviour that endangers the dignity and safety of our women. I have terminated all our ties with the client with immediate effect.

I also, empathize with those candidates who have been victimized at the hands of this company and express my solidarity and support towards them. I will be glad to assist them in any possible way and guide them better. I have always advocated and lent our voice for women's rights and empowerment and hopefully, we can create a progressive and secure professional ecosystem for the women of our society".

Along with Urvashi Rautela, NCW also named other celebrities like Esha Gupta, Mahesh Bhatt, Ranvijay Singha, Prince Narula, and Mouni Roy to record statements for the IMG Case. NCW further stated through their social media that the named people did not appear to record the statement and added that a note of their non-appearance has been taken into account. They also revealed that Esha Gupta reached out to them and has assured them that she will be present at the next hearing on August 18.

