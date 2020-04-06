Mouni Roy Is "Making Stories In The Head" Amid Quarantine, Posts Pics

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and shared some stunning bikini pictures of herself. The Made in China actor is rocking a blue and neon yellow bikini in these pictures. During this lockdown, Mouni Roy is constantly connecting with her fans through social media. This is one of the many posts that Roy has posted amidst quarantine.

Mouni Roy enjoys the beach in a bikini

The Coronavirus lockdown has grappled the world. Amidst this lockdown, celebrities are participating in several online challenges to entertain their fans. These celebrities are not only promoting self-quarantine but are also sharing their daily routine with their fans. Now the latest actor to join this brigade is none than actor Mouni Roy.

Also read | Mouni Roy Urges Fans To Watch The Netflix Film 'Maska' For Its 'amazing Performances'

Amidst this lockdown, Made in China actor Mouni Roy posted a few pictures while being quarantine. In these pictures, Roy seems to be enjoying the beach and golden sand around her. In these pictures, Mouni is rocking a blue and neon yellow striped bikini. In the second picture, she is using a white shirt as a shrug.

The Made in China actor also added a quirky caption with this post. She wrote, “along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust…(stories in my head to the rescue some days)”. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s pictures here.

Also read | Mouni Roy Aces Graceful Kathak Routine As She Productively Uses Her Quarantine Time

Before posting the pictures, Mouni Roy shared a boomerang video of earthen lamps. She posted this short video for the 5th April public appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has appealed fellow Indians to switch off their lights and electronic devices and light candles, or earthen lamps or mobile flashlights to show the country’s integrity during this crisis. After Mouni Roy participated in this activity, her fans applauded her for supporting this initiative. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s post here.

Also read | Mouni Roy Spends Time With Nephews In Lock Down; Says 'she Is Now Their Favorite Aunt'

Also read | Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Show Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.