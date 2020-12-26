Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Remo D'Souza And Other TV Celebrities Celebrate Christmas 2020

Be it a Diwali party or Christmas celebrations, television celebrities never fail to have a big blast. Though this time, it was a lowkey celebration for many, most of the television celebrities made sure to spend time with their loved ones and decorate Christmas trees at home to make the occasion more special. Take a look at how television celebrities celebrated Christmas 2020.

Christmas 2020 celebrations

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a picture of her on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture, she was seen posing sitting near the Christmas tree. The actor was seen donning a black dress as she flashed a wide smile for the picture. She completed her look with black boots. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Merry Merry err’yone. Happy Holidays xxx" (sic).

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared some mushy pictures with his wife Vinny Arora. The duo was seen posing near a Christmas tree as they donned Santa Claus' cap and opened gifts together. In some pictures, Dheeraj and Vinny were also spotted posing with their dog. Dheeraj shared the pictures calling it "Christmas love".

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya also stepped out for Christmas and shared a picture. The actor was seen donning a beautiful bodycon dress as she posed with a beautiful background. The actor also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story as she adored the Christmas decor at a restaurant.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey shared some cute pictures with his lady love Sargun Mehta. The duo was seen donning big sunglasses and quirky hats as they celebrated Christmas at home. The beautiful Christmas decor was also spotted in the background.

Monalisa

Monalisa shared a bunch of pictures of her as she wished Merry Christmas to her fans. She was seen donning an all-red outfit and made goofy expressions for the camera. She was also spotted with different kinds of Christmas props in her pictures.

Remo D’Souza

Remo D'Souza has finally returned home from the hospital after recovering from a heart attack. His family made sure he has a great time during Christmas. The choreographer shared a video where he gave a glimpse of all the Christmas decor at his house. He also shared that this was his 'best Christmas'.

Other TV celebrities who celebrated Christmas 2020

Surbhi Chandna

Erica Fernandes

Jay Bhanushali

