Mouni Roy Shares Throwback Video Dancing To 'Yeh Jawaani's 'Ghagra' | Watch

Mouni Roy just took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Ghagra. In the video, Mouni danced with her choreographer as the two danced to the beats of the catchy song. Fans loved Mouni's rendition of the dance and poured her some love in the comment section.

Watch Mouni Roy's video here:

Mouni shared two parts of the video in the form of 30-second Instagram Reels. In the first part of Mouni Roy's video, Mouni wrote in the caption that she would love it if each day started and ended with songs and dances. Rakhi Sawant commented on the video saying "Very nice babe" with a hands-up and fire emoji.

In the second part, Mouni said the video was shot in the year 2018. The Made In China actor wore a black top and black leggings with white sneakers. She tied her hair up in a high ponytail and a signature puff in the front. Fans loved her moves in both parts of the video as they called her their 'Dancing Queen' and commented with heart eyes emojis.

A glimpse into Mouni Roy's Instagram handle

In an Instagram Reel video, Mouni walked in front of the grand Taj Mahal as she walked away from the camera to a romantic song. She wore a light peach saree with printed orange flowers and a cream blouse. Mouni looked dreamy in the video as her hair flew in the direction of the wind. The video garnered more than 1,34,000 views.

On February 22, 2021, Mouni Roy posted an Instagram Reels video of herself dancing to the song Piya Piya O Piya. Choreographer Rahul Shetty also featured in the video. While Mouni danced to the song, Rahul chose to drink his water in the hilarious video. Mouni captioned it saying Rahul told her to dance and he would join in. The actor looked adorable as she dressed up in pink, white and olive attire. The video was watched more than 3,65,000 times.

