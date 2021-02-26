Mouni Roy Shares A Stunning Picture Where Fans Call Her A 'beauty Queen'

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Friday, February 26, 2021, to share a picture of her where she looks all glamorous. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shared a glamorous picture that has left fans gushing. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting and striking a pose where she can be seen giving some tough looks in the candid pic. Mouni Roy donned a brown suit along with a black lacy bralette and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, bold lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet caption. She wrote, “Dreams Screams & Circus Sexys!!!!!!!”. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post below.

As soon as Mouni Roy shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actors look, while some went on to laud the actor for her looks. One of the users wrote, “wow. This girl is on fire”, while the other one wrote, “beauty queen”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Mouni Roy has recently visited the Taj Mahal and uploaded a series of photos of her visit. Mouni Roy's photos of the visit show her wearing a pink custom saree with natural makeup. The saree had the name 'Mouni' printed on it. In the background, the actress struck a pose with the Taj Mahal.

In the caption, she added the quote 'like a solitary tear suspended on the cheek of time, an artistically expressed love'. She also told her fans that she was saving the saree for a special occasion and thanked her friend for customising the saree for her. Take a look.

