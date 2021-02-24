Mouni Roy Takes 'I'm So Pretty' Challenge, Fans Fall In Love With Her Look

On February 24, Mouni Roy shared an amazing video on her Instagram account. The Bollywood actor took the trending 'I'm so pretty' challenge. In the video, at first Mouni Roy can be seen in a black top, and then after a while, the video cuts off into another shot where she is looking at the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

Mouni Roy takes trending "I'm so pretty" challenge

The post garnered over 80000 likes and 1000 comments within a few minutes. Fans loved her post and praised her amazing look. Check out some of the reaction of fans and followers from Mouni's Instagram account:

Mouni Roy's social media presence

Mouni Roy is very active on Instagram. She shares all her life updates and keeps her fans entertained. Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share photos from her latest photoshoot. Mouni Roy can be seen sporting a pastel blouse and a light pink shimmer skirt. Fans loved her stunning look and showered love on her post. Check out the post below:

About Mouni Roy

Before setting her foot in Bollywood, Mouni Roy was actively seen on the small screen. She debuted in 2006 with Ekta Kapoor's serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She then went on to play the role of Sati in the spectacular mythological show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev opposite Mohit Raina and the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural show Naagin on Zee TV. Mouni Roy was even a finalist in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She also participated as a contestant in several shows like Kaho Na Yaar Hai, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

After making room for herself on the small screen, Mouni Roy debuted on the silver screen in 2018 with Gold along with Akshay Kumar and Amit Sadh. She then appeared in Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham and Made in China with Rajkummar Rao. She received positive reviews for her work in ZEE5's London Confidential. She is slated to appear as an antagonist in Ayan Mukherjee's next film along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Image Credits: @imouniroy Instagram

