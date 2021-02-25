Mouni Roy Looks Resplendent As She Visits Taj Mahal; Fan Exclaims, "two Wonders Together"

Mouni Roy recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram with a lovely caption. In the photos, Mouni Roy could be seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal looking resplendent in a floral saree. The actress also appreciated the beauty of the architectural wonder through her post.

Mouni Roy at Taj Mahal

Mouni Roy recently visited the Taj Mahal and uploaded a series of photos of her visit. In Mouni Roy's photos of the visit, she is seen wearing a pink customized saree with natural makeup. The saree had her name 'Mouni' printed on it. The actress struck a pose with the Taj Mahal in the background. In the caption, the actress added the quote 'like a solitary tear suspended on the cheek of time, an artistically expressed love'. She also told her fans that she was saving up the saree for a special occasion and thanked her friend for customizing the saree for her.

Fans react to Mouni Roy's photos

Pic credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy's Instagram is filled with comments and likes from her fans. Fans of the actress are always eager for the actress to update her social media handle. Thus, they were quick to react to her new photos. Fans were mesmerized by the actress's beauty and many commented that she looked beautiful.

Some fans even compared the actress with the monument by saying that there were two wonders in the picture and that there were two symbols of love in a single picture.

Mouni Roy in Manish Malhotra's creation

Mouni Roy's Instagram was filled with pictures of her donning one of Manish Malhotra's creations. The Gold actress looked stunning in the grey saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra. In the post, she expressed her love for sarees and tagged designer Manish Malhotra. The designer reacted by commenting heart emojis on the picture.

Mouni Roy's Dubai vacation

Mouni Roy was seen enjoying her vacation in Dubai recently. The actress treated her fans by posting a series of pictures from her Dubai vacation. She uploaded pictures of herself in a bikini, showing off her incredible body. In the photo, she posed on the beach with the Dubai skyline in the background and captioned the photo saying that she was chasing sunsets.

