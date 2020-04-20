Mouni Roy Shows Off Her Artistic Talents With Her Latest Sketch, Netizen React; See Pic

Just like every other Bollywood star, Mouni Roy is staying inside her house in self-quarantine. Like many others, she is learning new things in her free time during the lockdown. Mouni Roy has started showing off her passion for art and sketching on her official social media page. She recently posted a picture of her latest sketch and amazed her fans with her talent.

Mouni Roy shares a photo of her latest sketch on social media

The above sketch was recently shared online by actor Mouni Roy. The sketch featured a dancing woman and in the caption for the post, the actor talked about the fun and beauty of dancing anytime, anywhere. She also mentioned that the sketch was made by her and was her first attempt. Mouni Roy's fans loved her sketch and praised her art in the comments section of the post.

This is not the first time that Mouni Roy has shared her art on social media. The actor has a passion for sketching that she rediscovered during the lockdown. Here are some of the sketches/painting that Mouni Roy has shared online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen on the big screen in Brahmastra. Alongside Mouni, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is scheduled to release in April of 2021.

