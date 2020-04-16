Mouni Roy's Mother Injures Herself; 'Naagin 4' Actor Stuck In Dubai Amid Lockdown

Popular television star Mouni Roy, as per reports, is in Dubai amid COVID-19 lockdown. However, the diva wants to return to India. The report further states that Mouni Roy’s mother slipped in the bathroom and has hurt herself. Mouni Roy cannot stand being away from her mother at such a peculiar situation and wants to fly back home.

The latest media reports also state that Mouni Roy is quarantining with her sister in Dubai. While being far away from her mother, both the sisters are in constant touch with their mother via social media. Mouni Roy’s mother is reportedly recovering slowly. The reports further suggest that the Gold actor is waiting for the lockdown to end soon so that she can reunite with her mother.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy has a humungous fan following on social media. Time and again, she has set examples for her fans to use their quarantine time productively. The diva sometimes can be seen pursuing her hobby of painting, while sometimes she can be seen investing her time reading books. Not only that, but the Made in China actor has also shared a video of her new dance routine on her Instagram handle.

She stated that the choreographer sent her a video tutorial of her dance routine and she learnt it from watching the video. The actor can be seen performing India’s traditional dance form Kathak in the video. Here is a quick compilation about how she is spending her time amid coronavirus lockdown:

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Urges Fans To Watch The Netflix Film 'Maska' For Its 'amazing Performances'

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy Show How 'one Colour Rules Them All'

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar And Mouni Roy Don Cheetah Print Dress | Who Styled It Better?

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Shares A Sweet Post For Long Time Friend Mandira Bedi On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.