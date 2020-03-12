Mouni Roy's Fans Take A Dig At Trolls Who Called Her 'plastic'

From being one of the most celebrated faces of television to setting an acting career in Bollywood, Mouni Roy has come a long way. Apart from her performances, her outfits and style file have always managed to grab the attention of the audience. But a few faces hidden behind the screen never leave any opportunity to troll her. Be it Mouni Roy or some other famous celebrities, a few netizens have come up with some or the other reason to troll the actors. This time, Mouni Roy's outfit turned out to be the target of the trolls.

Interestingly, Mouni Roy posed for the paps when she reached for the screening of Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium, held in Mumbai. Mouni Roy looked stunning sporting a blue outfit. But it seems like a section of internet users were not happy with Mouni flaunting her curves in the co-ord dress. Take a look at Mouni's outfit below:

Trolls call Mouni Roy 'plastic', fans come out in support

As soon as her picture started surfing online, a few users used the word plastic as a metaphor for Mouni. To troll her, a user wrote, 'Mouni Plastic Roy'. One of the users wrote, 'Her nose is totally changed, Seems like she had one more nose job lately.'

However, a lot of her fans stood in support of the Made In China actor and took a dig at the trolls. Giving a befitting reply, a user said 'what's a problem having a cosmetic surgery that you are trolling her? Every one has right to look pretty..She isn't born to perfect..She looks changed a little bit..Stop insult her please'. Another fan wrote, 'ye trollers jaltey hai sab ke sab... get a life you cowards', to support her. It seems like this is not something new for the 34-year-old actor as she was criticised for undergoing cosmetic surgeries earlier too. Last year, when she attended the premiere of Salman Khan's Bharat, the same reason became the topic for the trolls. However, Mouni has always ignored the mean comments.

