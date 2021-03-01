Mouni Roy Wows Fans With Black & Lacy Swimsuit, Shares Sneak-peeks Into Goa Trip

Actor Mouni Roy, who has been travelling places since 2021's commencement, recently gave fans a sneak peek into her ongoing vacation in Goa. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a swimsuit on the photo-sharing app. Donning a black and lacy bikini, Mouni Roy was seen posing amid a classic and rocky garden. Sharing the pictures from her trip to Goa on social media, Mouni also penned a beautiful quote in the caption. She wrote, "Forever the bookmark in my books!".

Mouni Roy stuns in a black & lacy swimsuit

Giving a sneak peek into her vacation diaries to Goa, Mouni Roy stunned in an all-black one-piece swimsuit. Designed by Closet Hues, the outfit was designed with lace at the centre. For the look, Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda. On the glam front, the Naagin actor opted for a natural blush makeup look.

Mouni Roy sported a nude lip colour. Her hair was kept open and the star showed off her toned body, in these pictures. Mouni Roy clicked these swimsuit stills at Grand Hyatt Goa. As seen on her Instagram stories, the actor has been staying at the posh hotel with her girlfriends.

Fans call Mouni 'stunning'

Several fans and followers of Mouni Roy shared their responses in the comment section. Co-actors and other celebs also commented on Mouni Roy's photos. Arjit Taneja, Aashka Goradia, Rahul Shetty, Adaa Khan and many others reacted to Mouni Roy's Instagram post. While Arjit wrote, "Whoa", Aashka and Adaa Khan added fire emoticons. Rahul Shetty commented, " @imouniroy maieeneee maieeneee". One of the users wrote, "Woman in black", while another added, "Just looking bomb". A fan commented, "So hot and sexy with beautiful". Another fan comment read as "hotness overloaded". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Mouni Roy's Instagram comment section

