Mouni Roy's "bare" Photos Make Fans Say "Ye Nagin Bohot Sundar Hai"; See Pics

After taking a social media detox for a week by visiting the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, India, television actor Mouni Roy is back at stepping up her Instagram game with a streak of "bare" photos of herself. Earlier today, the Naagin star turned muse for the clothing brand 'Closet Hues' and set social media ablaze with a couple of photographs in a Closet Hues outfit. Soon after Mouni Roy's photos surfaced online, not only netizens but also her celebrity pals were all-praise about the Made in China actor in the comment section of her post.

Mouni Roy's latest photos are all things 'gorgeous' for fans

Mouni Roy is undeniably one of the most stylish leading ladies of Indian television, whose sartorial choices are admired by millions of fans across the country. On Tuesday, i.e. February 9, 2021, the 35-year-old took over social media with some stunning photos of herself to flaunt her "bare" look, styled by celebrity stylist Anuradha Khurana. In the pictures, Mouni is seen posing for the camera in a layered off-shoulder crop top with shades of blues, paired with bell-bottom jeans by Closet Hues.

In terms of her makeup, she went for a nude makeup look and rounded it off with a mid-parted messy hairdo. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the film and television actor captioned the post writing, "Bare". In no time from posting the photos on Instagram, they went viral on social media.

Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram post below:

Within an hour from posting, Mouni Roy's photos garnered over a whopping 190k likes and more than 1k comments. Ardent fans of the London Confidential actor slid into the comment section of her post to shower her with immense love. Not just fans, but celebrities including Sonal Chauhan, Tushar Kalia and Jibraan Khan also reacted to her IG photos. While Sonal went all fire-emoji in the comment section of her post, dancer-choreographer Tushar jokingly wrote, "Where is your waist?". Furthermore, after Jibraan asked her whether she "lost more weight?", the actor responded saying "Naa". Apart from celebs, many fans flocked to the comment section to drop heart emojis. One of the fans even commented "Ye Nagin Bohot Sundar Hai".

Check out some more reactions below:

